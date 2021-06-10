Gutfeld says you can 'Kiss the America first agenda goodbye'; Dana Perino calls Biden G-7 comments 'offensive'

President Biden is throwing the "American first" agenda out the windowing his comments ahead of the G-7 summit, claiming the biggest threat to America is global warming, Greg Gutfeld said Thursday on "The Five."

The Five co-host Dana Perino added that the president’s comments were "offensive" considering the U.S. has been suffering through the coronavirus pandemic as well as facing a "second Cold War" with China.

"If China is building a coal-fired power plant a week, then if the global climate change issue is a global issue… you’re [pissing in the wind]," she said. "That’s basically what you’re doing."

"If you just have the EU and the United States and Canada and Australia trying to reduce emissions and they’re increasing emissions, then it doesn’t matter."

Co-host Jesse Watters chimed in, calling Biden "stupid" for his global warming statement following a pandemic that killed millions of people.

"Usually when I think threats I think of death and money," he said. "Climate change has killed how many people? Zero? The China virus killed 600,000 in this country alone. You add the fentanyl they bring over to Mexico, the cartels push that up here. Hundreds of thousands of fentanyl deaths here… Russian hacking – tens of millions of dollars, maybe over hundreds of millions of dollars."

"So yeah, it’s not a joke. No one’s laughing except we are at Joe Biden," he continued. "Maybe they did tell him that. And if they did tell him that, they should be fired."