Texas Democratic congressional candidate Gus Trujillo: 'I want to be a voice for the people, not for the president'

Texas Democratic congressional candidate Gus Trujillo said Saturday that he wants to be a voice for the people of his Panhandle district and not President Trump.

Trujillo -- who won Tuesday's primary runoff in the 13th District -- now faces Republican Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician who has Trump's endorsement.

"I think the key difference in this race is going to be that I am a local candidate who has lived here my whole life and grown up here with public schools, public education, public universities ...," Trujillo said on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

The candidate also interned for Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who is retiring after holding the seat since 1995.

"And I want to be a voice for the people, not for the president. Not for partisan politics, but for the people of District 13 first," Trujillo said.

Trujillo is in for what many consider an uphill battle; District 13 -- which extends over 40 counties -- is predominantly Republican.

He was asked on "Fox & Friends" how he stands on demands by some Democratic activists to defund police departments.

"I think that the term 'defunding the police' is kind of inaccurate," the candidate said. "Because I think that what we want to do is we want to invest more into our communities, more into social services, mental health things ... before they become a violent interaction with police. I am not in favor of completely defunding police."

Trujillo said he favors investing more in communities "so that there are less duties that a police officer has to endure."

"I mean, they already do so much for us. And, to have them be a social worker, a mental health expert and a bunch of other things is asking too much of them."

Trujillo also supports the Democrats' Green New Deal, a sweeping trillion-dollar to address climate change.

"Many farmers and even the oil industry and other industries are seeing the value of having policy that is going to ensure that we have a green future," he said.

Trujillo stressed that the Green New Deal would bolster an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic by creating millions of secure jobs.

"Anything that's going to bring jobs back during this crisis is going to help," he said.