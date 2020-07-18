Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas Democratic congressional candidate Gus Trujillo: 'I want to be a voice for the people, not for the president'

Trujillo says he aims to put the people of District 13 first

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Gus Trujillo on facing Ronny Jackson in November raceVideo

Gus Trujillo on facing Ronny Jackson in November race

The Democratic Texas Congressional nominee will face Dr. Ronny Jackson in the congressional race in Texas' 13th district; Gus Trujillo breaks down his campaign strategy ahead of November election on ‘Fox and Friends.’

Texas Democratic congressional candidate Gus Trujillo said Saturday that he wants to be a voice for the people of his Panhandle district and not President Trump.

Trujillo -- who won Tuesday's primary runoff in the 13th District -- now faces Republican Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician who has Trump's endorsement.

FORMER TRUMP PHYSICIAN RONNY JACKSON WINS HOUSE GOP PRIMARY IN TEXAS

"I think the key difference in this race is going to be that I am a local candidate who has lived here my whole life and grown up here with public schools, public education, public universities ...," Trujillo said on "Fox & Friends  Weekend."

The candidate also interned for Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who is retiring after holding the seat since 1995.

Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks out after winning Texas GOP congressional runoffVideo

"And I want to be a voice for the people, not for the president. Not for partisan politics, but for the people of District 13 first," Trujillo said.

Trujillo is in for what many consider an uphill battle; District 13 -- which extends over 40 counties -- is predominantly Republican.

He was asked on "Fox & Friends" how he stands on demands by some Democratic activists to defund police departments.

"I think that the term 'defunding the police' is kind of inaccurate," the candidate said. "Because I think that what we want to do is we want to invest more into our communities, more into social services, mental health things ... before they become a violent interaction with police. I am not in favor of completely defunding police."

Trujillo said he favors investing more in communities "so that there are less duties that a police officer has to endure."

"I mean, they already do so much for us. And, to have them be a social worker, a mental health expert and a bunch of other things is asking too much of them."

Trujillo also supports the Democrats' Green New Deal, a sweeping trillion-dollar to address climate change.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., addresses the Road to the Green New Deal Tour final event at Howard University in Washington, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., addresses the Road to the Green New Deal Tour final event at Howard University in Washington, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

"Many farmers and even the oil industry and other industries are seeing the value of having policy that is going to ensure that we have a green future," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trujillo stressed that the Green New Deal would bolster an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic by creating millions of secure jobs.

"Anything that's going to bring jobs back during this crisis is going to help," he said.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.