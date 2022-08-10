Guidelines for FBI's raid of Trump home were entirely 'pushed aside': Former FBI assistant director

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker said that the guidelines governing the FBI's raid of former President Trump's home were completely "pushed aside" Wednesday on "Your World."

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

CHRIS SWECKER: What you're supposed to do when you possess these types of powers that the FBI does and Justice Department does is use the least intrusive investigative technique to get to what you need to get to, [whether] it's information, evidence, what have you. You're supposed to take into consideration the seriousness of the offense, and the impact on the public confidence in the FBI and law enforcement in general. These are codified in the domestic investigative operation guidelines and the attorney general guidelines. What jumps out at me is how that was completely … just shifted aside, just pushed aside. And this dramatic raid takes place over a fairly de minimis offense. Police lights flashing, dawn raid, kitted out ninja warriors outside, 30 agents inside.

