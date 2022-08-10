Expand / Collapse search
Guidelines for FBI's raid of Trump home were entirely 'pushed aside': Former FBI assistant director

Chris Swecker reacts to the raid on the former president's Mar-a-Lago home

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker reveals what was wrong with the raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago on ‘Your World.’

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker said that the guidelines governing the FBI's raid of former President Trump's home were completely "pushed aside" Wednesday on "Your World."

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

CHRIS SWECKER: What you're supposed to do when you possess these types of powers that the FBI does and Justice Department does is use the least intrusive investigative technique to get to what you need to get to, [whether] it's information, evidence, what have you. You're supposed to take into consideration the seriousness of the offense, and the impact on the public confidence in the FBI and law enforcement in general. These are codified in the domestic investigative operation guidelines and the attorney general guidelines. What jumps out at me is how that was completely … just shifted aside, just pushed aside. And this dramatic raid takes place over a fairly de minimis offense. Police lights flashing, dawn raid, kitted out ninja warriors outside, 30 agents inside. 

