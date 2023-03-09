'Guardians' director James Gunn fires back at claim he made racist casting decision: 'I chose the best actor'

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" director James Gunn rejected claims from an Instagram user who accused the filmmaker of casting a Black actor based on race.

Gunn insisted he hired actor Chukwudi Iwuji for the Marvel sequel because he is the "best actor" for the role, not because his skin color allowed him to fill some diversity quota.

The director accused the Instagram user of displaying his own "racist presumptions" with the claim.

The exchange happened Monday after the director posted a photo of Iwuji on the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" with the caption, "Can’t wait for you all to meet this guy."

Iwuji had been cast as the villain "High Evolutionary" in the upcoming superhero blockbuster. The character originally debuted in the "Thor" comic book series created by Stan Lee in the sixties and was an English scientist who went mad with his genetic experiments.

One social media user didn’t seem too happy about the choice to cast the originally White character as a Black man.

Commenting on the picture, they wrote, "D*****… another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or I don’t’ know … pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino? (how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something…because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke.'"

The user’s lengthy comment continued: "Next time, a major character (hero/villain) will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic."

It added, "They’re picking based on race and what’s PC and not on acting and what’s established."

The heavy critique actually caught Gunn’s eye who took time out of his day to rebuke the claim, insisting that he cast the actor for his quality, not his skin color.

Gunn wrote, "I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a s*** what ethnicity @chukwudi_iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color."

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" director has worked with Iwuji before on the set of "Peacemaker," the HBO Max series based on the DC Comics hero. The raunchy superhero series was directed by Gunn and starred Iwuji alongside WWE superstar-turned-actor John Cena, who played the series protagonist.