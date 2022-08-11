Expand / Collapse search
Gregg Jarrett slams FBI for 'extraordinarily aggressive' Trump raid: Looks like 'thuggish authoritarianism'

Says AG Garland should release more information to public on Mar-a-Lago search

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett slammed the FBI for its "extraordinarily aggressive" raid of Donald Trump's Florida home, arguing the American public deserves "answers"  from Attorney General Merrick Garland. Jarrett joined "Fox & Friends" on Thursday to discuss the fallout over the raid as questions remain unanswered. 

TRUMP ATTORNEY SPEAKS OUT ON MA-A-LAGO RAID: ‘GOVERNMENT SEEMS TO BE OUT OF CONTROL’

GREGG JARRETT: Normally the recipient would only see the warrant itself, not the supporting materials which are sworn affidavits by FBI officials or others who give sustenance to the probable cause, that evidence of a crime exists at Mar-a-Lago and Trump's residence there. I think it is important, I understand that there's always a policy of non-transparency during the course of an investigation, but this is such an extraordinarily aggressive move by the Department of Justice and the FBI that I really do think that Merrick Garland, the American public deserves some answers to that. Americans care deeply about fairness. They have a strong moral character, and they find repugnant thuggish, authoritarianism and this smacks of it. 

