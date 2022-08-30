Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Gregg Jarrett: FBI has used power to 'target people for political reasons'

Jarrett rips FBI and DOJ leadership

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Gregg Jarrett on state of the FBI: 'The rot begins at the top' Video

Gregg Jarrett on state of the FBI: 'The rot begins at the top'

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett makes the argument that the FBI must undergo reform on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to top FBI agent Timothy Thibault's resignation on "Hannity."

GREGG JARRETT: This is the same FBI that time and again that has used their unlimited resources and immense power to target people for political reasons. I mean, this is the FBI that launched the greatest mass delusion in American political history, the Russia hoax. They lied to the FISA court. They doctored evidence admittedly. They confessed to it in order to gain search warrants.

GRASSLEY, JOHNSON CALL FOR FACEBOOK TO TURN OVER COMMUNICATIONS WITH FBI OVER HUNTER BIDEN STORY

And now we learned just a few days ago a top FBI official is escorted from the building because those whistleblowers came forward and said this is a guy who opened an investigation of Trump in 2020, concealing his political bias and motivations, while at the same time he was shutting down the Hunter Biden investigation and spreading the lie that the laptop was Russian disinformation. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

So, you know, Biden has it wrong. Americans are right to be both outraged and sickened by the conduct of top officials at the FBI. I agree with you. The rank and file, these are good, honest, honorable people. But the rot begins at the top. And Merrick Garland and Director Wray have done nothing to clean up that cesspool that continues to infect the FBI.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

What is politics' role in the FBI and the DOJ? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.