Gregg Jarrett: FBI has used power to 'target people for political reasons'

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett reacted to top FBI agent Timothy Thibault's resignation on "Hannity."

GREGG JARRETT: This is the same FBI that time and again that has used their unlimited resources and immense power to target people for political reasons. I mean, this is the FBI that launched the greatest mass delusion in American political history, the Russia hoax. They lied to the FISA court. They doctored evidence admittedly. They confessed to it in order to gain search warrants.

And now we learned just a few days ago a top FBI official is escorted from the building because those whistleblowers came forward and said this is a guy who opened an investigation of Trump in 2020, concealing his political bias and motivations, while at the same time he was shutting down the Hunter Biden investigation and spreading the lie that the laptop was Russian disinformation.

So, you know, Biden has it wrong. Americans are right to be both outraged and sickened by the conduct of top officials at the FBI. I agree with you. The rank and file, these are good, honest, honorable people. But the rot begins at the top. And Merrick Garland and Director Wray have done nothing to clean up that cesspool that continues to infect the FBI.

