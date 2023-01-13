Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Gregg Jarrett: More 'criminal risk' to Biden than Trump from classified document probes

Fox News legal analyst says Biden did not have authority to declassify materials

By Elizabeth Heckman | Fox News
Gregg Jarrett: 'Biden is at more criminal risk than Trump' Video

Gregg Jarrett: 'Biden is at more criminal risk than Trump'

Fox News legal analyst reacts to the classified document scandal of Joe Biden and how the White House is responding

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss batches of classified documents being found in President Biden's garage and at his D.C. think tank. Jarrett explained why the special counsel investigation in the Biden case presents more of a risk of criminal charges than the probe involving former President Trump

BIDEN MOCKED OVER NEWLY DISCOVERED SECOND BATCH OF DOCUMENTS: 'REGULAR JOHNNY APPLESEED' WITH CLASSIFIED INFO

GREGG JARRETT: I think President Biden is more at criminal risk here because Trump had the ability to declassify documents, unfettered authority, he can do it on his own. He doesn't have to tell anybody. Joe Biden, when he was vice president and departed office, obviously took classified documents with him. He doesn't have declassification authority. You'll notice he's not claiming, oh, you know, I declassified these documents. It's a crime to remove and store classified documents and put them in an unauthorized location. And I'm sorry, but the Corvette defense doesn't cut it. You know, it has to be in what's known as a SCIF, a secure location approved by the government for classified docs. 

