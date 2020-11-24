Gregg Jarrett blasts Biden secretary of state, security adviser picks as 'tainted by scandal'

President-elect Joe Biden's choices for secretary of state and national security adviser are "tainted by scandal," Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett told "Hannity" Tuesday.

According to Jarrett, National Security Adviser-designate Sullivan was "knee-deep in the [Hillary] Clinton email scandal."

Sullivan, Clinton's onetime deputy chief of staff during her tenure as secretary of state, "was sending top secret classified documents to Hillary Clinton's private server," according to Jarrett, who added that Sulivan "should have been prosecuted."

The only reason Sullivan didn't face legal consequences, Jarrett claimed, was through the actions of "misfits" at the top of the FBI, including Peter Strzok and then-director James Comey.

BIDEN NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER PICK JAKE SULLIVAN TOUTED HILLARY CLINTON'S LIBY DEBACLE

Then, in January 2018, Sullivan talked up the now-discredited Trump-Russia dossier on a podcast hosted by former Obama campaign manager David Axelrod.

“I certainly don’t want my saying that I didn’t know who paid for the dossier to suggest I’m saying I want to distance myself from it,” said Sullivan, according to The Daily Caller. “By no means am I saying that.”

Sullivan went on to tell Axelrod that it is "perfectly appropriate" to believe there to be "real questions" about connections between Trump and Russian entities.

Turning to Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken, Jarrett noted that Hunter Biden had solicited a meeting with Blinken days before the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma Holding, the energy firm on which Hunter sat on the board.

The Washington Post reported last year that the planned meeting in May 2015 did not take place due to the death of the then-vice president's elder son, Beau Biden. The Post reported, however, that Blinken and Hunter Biden met in July and "spoke about Beau and the Biden family.” The Post reported that according to a person familiar with the meeting, the two did not discuss Burisma.

"You would think that Joe Biden would be smart enough to steer clear of people tainted by scandal," Jarrett told guest host Jason Chaffetz, "but he stepped right into it."