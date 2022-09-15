Greg Gutfeld: Liberals love 'throwing money' at problems like homelessness because it's not their money

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberal cities and their approach of "throwing money" at the homelessness crisis on "The Five."

MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS CHICAGO CRIME HURTING RECRUITMENT, SCARING EMPLOYEES AS COMPANIES FLEE: ‘CITY IN CRISIS'

GREG GUTFELD: These are strung-out, manic, unfriendly, aggressive people, and you're lucky if they're unconscious because then they won't hurt you. I walk this city all the time. I drive up in the morning, I count them, I recognize them, I know them – they don't prefer shelters to the streets because you can't do drugs and score drugs in shelters. That's why they're out there. That's a choice, right? You can't bring your property into the shelter either because they don't allow that. So you prefer to be outside with your bags of stuff and do your drugs. All you got to do is spend one afternoon in New York City and you see the reality. And it flies in the face of everybody there that tells you [that] you have to be more compassionate because their compassion is allowing this to happen, throwing money at that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: