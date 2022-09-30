Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld: Liberal media is 'too interested' in activism

'The Five' co-host reacts to the alleged murder of an FDNY veteran

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on the unprovoked murder of 9/11 first responder and FDNY veteran Lt. Alison Russo-Elling on 'The Five.'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to the latest crimes perpetrated against law enforcement Friday on "The Five."

MAN WHO FATALLY STABBED NYC EMS WORKER ARRESTED

GUTFELD: We're just numb to it. It used to be one of these - I said this before, but one of these outrageous, grisly crimes could completely reverse a downward spiral into criminal anarchy. It would only take one - an innocent being knifed in the subway. But now, there are two things happening. They're happening with such kind of a mundane pattern and activity that we've gotten used to it. And also, the media isn't interested in it. We're doing it, but we're in our world, right? I don't think this is - I shouldn't say this, but I don't think it's on MSNBC or CNN because I don't watch them. But it seems the media's too interested in activism and racism and pronouns.  

