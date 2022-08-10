Greg Gutfeld: Ilhan Omar was 'saved' by the American system

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld discussed how "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar was saved by the American system she lambasts on ‘The Five.’

GREG GUTFELD: The [primary] race was as close as Ilhan and her brother. I mean, she still won. We just got to hope that the Republicans come up with something, you know, that can win. Yeah, yeah, never mind. Omar is a very depressing story for me in American politics. You know, who saved her life was basically the American system, right? She was in a refugee camp. And she came to America in 1995 and became a citizen. And all she does is rail against the American system.

OMAR, BOWMAN, FAR-LEFT ACTIVISTS CALL FOR CLARENCE THOMAS TO BE IMPEACHED

And I can't believe that that's how she felt when she was in a refugee camp. So somewhere along the line, and I don't think it's from Somalia either, somewhere along the line, before when she got here to now, she was radicalized. Where was she radicalized? At North Dakota State University I think is where she went.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But it also bothers me that progressives always have an edge. Why she won? The work to remake society is never done because you create situations like defunding and rioting, which creates misery and unrest. And when that happens, you go, "See, our work is far from done." So as they keep your constituents in misery, they can always promise to be the solution to the misery.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: