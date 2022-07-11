Progressive rejects WH calling activists 'out of step' with Democratic voters: 'These people live in a bubble'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Democrats argued Monday over whether President Biden should run again in 2024 and whether the criticism from within his own party was justified.

On CNN's "New Day," Democratic strategist and Lincoln Project adviser Joe Trippi called it "crazy talk" to suggest Biden should be challenged as the Democratic Party nominee for 2024. He argued that dividing the party has never helped them win before, and that Democrats needed to focus on building a "pro-democracy coalition" of voters instead.



But former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner vehemently disagreed, saying that mainstream Democrats misunderstood the Supreme Court's latest rulings were "about life and death" for Americans.

The Biden critic pushed the White House and Congress to "deliver" a progressive wishlist to voters that included packing the Supreme Court and canceling student debt, if they wanted to quell the in-party fighting over the possibility of Biden being primaried.

"So if the Democrats, my party, wants to push back the neo-fascist tidal wave that is happening from the courts to the streets, then it is going to have to deliver and change material conditions for the people," she began.

"It’s to give them something that they can feel. It is to cancel student debt. It is to go ham on this extremist Supreme Court. It is to embody the spirit and tradition of President FDR. One of my fears, John and Brianna, in this particular moment, since people are so desperate and the pain is so deep is that this Congress and this president are not bold enough for the moment. So we should not be basing the whole measure on what is best for the Democratic Party, we should measure based on what is best for big mama and big daddy in hoods where people are misunderstood," Turner argued.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt attempted to add justices to the court through the Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937, but his plan ultimately failed in the Senate.

Biden once called FDR’s court-packing plan a "bonehead idea."

CNN host Brianna Keilar questioned Turner specifically on the outgoing White House communications director Kate Bedingfield blasting progressive critics of President Biden as "out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party."

Abortion activists have pushed the president do more in response to the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Biden signed an executive order on Friday to expand access to abortion pills and contraception while urging Congress to codify Roe v. Wade.

Turner rejected the criticism from the White House.

"She's wrong. She's wrong. See, these people they live in a bubble they are not living in the real streets," Turner remarked of Bedingfield.

Some pro-choice activists have demanded the White House declare a "state of emergency" in response to the landmark ruling, and set up abortion clinics on federal lands. The latter idea was rejected by the White House for having "dangerous ramifications."

Turner told CNN that Democrats won't "have to worry about who wins" in future elections if they paid more attention to what the progressive wing of the party wants because it is "more in line with what the American people wants in general." She noted how Black Americans were the most loyal voters for the Democratic Party.