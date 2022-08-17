Greg Gutfeld: If there is a shortage of teachers and students, what does that say about the system?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Greg Gutfeld and the co-hosts of "The Five" discuss America's troubled school system, how Arizona is shaking things up, and how the teachers union wants to blame Republicans for the teacher shortage.

JUDGE JEANINE: I THINK THERE'S ‘EGG ON THE FACE’ OF MERRICK GARLAND, FBI, AND DOJ

GREG GUTFELD: What's interesting here is that we've done stories where children are literally missing from their schools now, like a million, 2 million, 3 million. And now we have a shortage of teachers. So if you have a shortage of students and a shortage of teachers, what does that tell you about the system? That the system sucks. And who is responsible for the system sucking? Something called the teachers union, which prohibits competition with their system. Because that's the only way the rot can be maintained. Which is why what's happening in Arizona is so amazing. I think that it was Governor Ducey…signed a bill in which parents can fund students and not systems. So that allows for choice and competition. And it's an experiment. And if they do it well, then other states are going to follow suit, and you're going to see a huge change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE: