Greg Gutfeld breaks down the difference between equality and equity: One is about peace, the other about war

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighs in on Virginia schools allegedly withholding national merit awards from top students over "equity" on ‘The Five.’

VIRGINIA AG EXPANDS PROBE AFTER MORE THAN A DOZEN SCHOOLS WITHHELD MERIT AWARDS DURING ‘EQUITY’ PUSH

GREG GUTFELD: You know what activists really want right now? They want everybody, the casual observer, to replace the word "equality" with "equity." It begins with "equ-". Very simple. That's why you start hearing in the speeches less about equality and more about equity. And then when you ask somebody like, what does equity mean? They'll kind of use the terminology for equality, but it's not the same. So it's really important that people understand what the difference is, because one is about peace and the other is about war.

You know, equality is simply defined as people have the same opportunities to achieve the same goals. We're all at the same starting place. Equity, though, is we enforce limits on achievement, so no one achieves more than anyone else. That will punish the really hard workers. That leads to war. That is socialism. So equality gives everybody a step-up, and equity crushes from above. And you have to remember, we have to remind yourself of this whenever you run into this situation.