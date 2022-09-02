Expand / Collapse search
Greg Gutfeld: Biden's 'MAGA Republicans' speech is one of the funniest presidential moments in history

Greg Gutfeld says Biden is launching a 'war' on Americans

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld labeled President' Biden's Thursday night speech as one of the 'funniest' presidential moments in history on 'The Five.'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to President Biden's Thursday night speech hammering "MAGA Republicans" on "The Five."

BIDEN'S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH IGNORES FIRST RULE OF POLITICS AND FAILS TO PERSUADE VOTERS

GREG GUTFELD: I mean, imagine if this speech was about – look, if you took MAGA out of it, and you put China or you put Russia, it would have been an amazing foreign policy wartime speech. He would have galvanized people to fight, you know, the greatest enemy. And then you realize, no, wait, he's talking about Americans, Americans that he claims he can mind-read, but he cannot identify. He cannot decide if it's large or small, but you better join him, or you are a threat to democracy. We're all Americans, he says, except you, and you, and you and you. It's at – you've got to laugh at this. Probably one of the funniest presidential moments in history.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

