Greg Abbott blasts liberal critics of migrant bussing, says Biden's open order policies are 'killing people'

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas., fired back Friday on "America's Newsroom" after California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) said Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should be charged with kidnapping for sending migrants to liberal areas.

Abbott said border communities are "begging for relief" and the White House refuses to change course.

"We have a president who has refused to go see the chaos that he's created on the border and a border czar, Kamala Harris, who's refused to say what's going on the border," Abbott said. "If they will not go to the border, we're taking the border to them, so they can see the challenges they're imposing to the entire United States of America."

Abbott said the administration needs to personally "deal with those consequences" of their policies.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SEC CALLS REPUBLICAN GOVS SENDING MIGRANTS TO BLUE STATES 'ILLEGAL STUNT'

Abbott responded to President Biden calling his actions "reckless" and "un-American." Abbott emphasized that the United Nations labeled the U.S.-Mexico border as the deadliest land crossing in the world

"What's inhumane is his policies that attract people who lose their lives, who are being human trafficked, who are victims of rape and even murder. What the president needs to understand is he is killing people with his open border policies, and he's destroying his own country."

Abbott slammed Newsom for claiming migrants are being "kidnapped" and said the migrants volunteer to be bussed to New York City and other destinations.

"I know the law very well. We have followed the law to the T and made sure everything we've done comports with federal law," he told Bill Hemmer.

He then pointed out the silence from Democrats while the Biden administration sends flights of migrants throughout the United States.

"All Biden has to do is replicate what Trump did, and that would lead to a reduction in border crossings and that would lead to the elimination of us bussing people to regions across the country," Abbott concluded.

On Thursday, Abbott's office responded to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she said Republican governors sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard and Washington, D.C., are performing an "illegal stunt."

Abbott's office said in response that the White House is led by the "Hypocrite-in-Chief."

"The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night," Abbott's Press Secretary Renae Eze told Fox News Digital.

