NY gubernatorial candidate says nighttime migrant flights resumed: 'We should know who's coming in'

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino warned Wednesday the Biden administration has resumed nighttime flights of migrants from the southern border. Astorino discussed on "Fox & Friends" how New York is directly affected by Biden's open-border policies, as more Democrats call for Title 42 to remain place.

"There are busses that then take them all over. It's not only in Westchester, they're dropped off at schools, they're dropped off at the Jersey Turnpike or the New York State Thruway," he said.

Astorino has been calling out the Biden administration for the secret migrant flights since last summer and said he's still waiting for a response.

"I wrote a letter February 1st to President Biden asking these questions. And again, no answers whatsoever. And this has a major effect on our communities. We should know, at the very least, who is coming in," said the former Westchester County executive.

In January 2022, Astorino publicly shared footage from August that showed charter flights landing in New York after midnight carrying illegal immigrants from the southern border.

The White House responded to the claims back in January, arguing that the footage was neither "new nor news."

"No matter where they go, they’re going to get help from the United States government here in New York," he explained.

Astorino slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul ’s handling of the crisis, blasting the $2 billion set aside for illegal migrants in the state budget as a "magnet" for illegal immigration.

"My Governor, Hochul, who I'm running against, is waving everybody in. We are a sanctuary state, so we're a magnet. There's a $2 billion fund in the New York state budget that gives cash assistance, employment assistance to everyone who is here illegally," he said.

He said New York is already seeing a crime surge and argued the open border can make the state more dangerous.

"We've got issues like gangs on Long Island especially, but throughout New York, violent crime. We've got drugs and fentanyl killing people left and right in this country, and seemingly nobody cares about knowing anything about who's coming in," he said.

Astorino said every state is a border state affected by these policies.

"The crisis in the southern border is being sent to the interior, to every community, and we get no answers whatsoever from our government, and we're paying the bill."

