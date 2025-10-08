Grammy-nominated Christian artist refuses to attend awards shows over personal conviction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian singer Forrest Frank said he will no longer attend music award shows — including this week’s GMA Dove Awards — citing a personal faith conviction about seeking worldly recognition.

On Monday, ahead of the 56th annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Frank posted a video on social media explaining he would not attend, despite being nominated for several awards this year.

The "Your Way’s Better" singer said he has been wrestling with where to draw the line as a Christian musician trying to live out his faith while gaining fame in the entertainment industry.

Frank won two Dove Awards in 2024 and received a 2025 Grammy nomination for his album "Child of God" in the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album category.

"As a Christian artist, I dress kind of like the world. I kind of look like the world. My music can kind of sound like the world. So where’s the line in the sand drawn?" he asked in the video posted to TikTok and Instagram. "I’m convicted, personally, that a line I can draw is that I will not receive a trophy for something that is from Jesus and for Jesus."

Frank said he first struggled with the issue last year when he won two Dove Awards. This year, however, he said he felt led to take it further.

"I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage. I don’t know if I want to step in the room. And so I have decided to take a stance of non-participation. I will not be attending the Doves or the Grammys," he said.

He added that he hoped his message would inspire young fans to focus on eternal rewards rather than worldly recognition.

"The trophy is that my name is listed in the Book of Life, and I get to have eternal life. What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?" he said.

In the caption underneath the video, the singer clarified, "No, this is not a refusal to be a light in dark places … This is a refusal to go on stages and get awards. I already got the greatest award of all time."

Frank’s message drew a wave of reactions from the Christian music community.

"Stay true to your convictions!!" gospel singer CeCe Winans praised, while the band We Are Messengers hailed Frank's "incredible example."

Others said they respected Frank’s sincerity but felt his stance overlooked the positive side of recognition. Singer Jonathan Traylor suggested that accepting awards can still glorify God when done humbly, noting that "even an award can be an altar of praise, not a pedestal of pride."

Hip-hop artist Hulvey agreed, saying he respected Frank’s conviction but views the Dove Awards as an opportunity to honor Christ and encourage fellow believers.

Singer Rhett Walker questioned the timing of Frank’s comments, pointing out that artists submit their music for award consideration months in advance.

Country star Jelly Roll responded more bluntly.

"Won’t receive a trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol," he commented.

Despite the criticism, many fans and artists applauded Frank’s boldness and commitment to his faith.

The Dove Awards took place Oct. 7 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and aired Oct. 10 on TBN and the TBN+ app and was simulcast on SiriusXM The Message. An encore presentation will air on TBN and the TBN+ app on Friday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET, according to a press release.

Frank made headlines recently after revealing he lost thousands of followers for posting about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk last month.

In a Sept. 14 video, Frank said he didn’t mind losing followers after expressing grief over Kirk’s death and reaffirming his faith.

"Thirty thousand people unfollowed me because I posted about Charlie Kirk and I said Jesus Christ is Lord. Good. I don’t want you to follow me," he said. "I don’t want you to track my music. I don’t want you to come to my shows. I don't want you to do any of that if you don't do this one thing, and that is, follow Jesus Christ, the King of all kings, the Lord of all lords, the one who is, the one who is to come."

Frank’s video garnered more than one million likes and nearly 20,000 comments. In his caption, he wrote that he would no longer use his platform for "lukewarm" content but instead dedicate it to spreading the Gospel.

"I don’t care if you follow me, but I do care if you follow Jesus … From here on out, I’m using as much energy as I can to let people know about the only thing that matters," he wrote.

