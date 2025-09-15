Demi Tebow warns against social media for self-worth, points to Bible's 'perfect plan' for each life

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demi Tebow, wife of Tim Tebow, is sharing "bite-sized pieces of truth" as she aims to help others find lasting worth and belief in themselves during times of struggle, stress and pain.

Fox News Digital spoke to her about a range of topics, including her new 100-day devotional, "Knowing Who You Are Because of Who God Is" (Thomas Nelson), as well as the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk, who "stood so immensely courageously and boldly for what he believed in and what he believed was right," she said.

Tebow said too many people today may be questioning their own worth and looking in the wrong places for validation — and wanted to address the point.

DEMI TEBOW PRAISES CHARLIE KIRK'S 'LEGACY' OF STANDING UP FOR HIS BELIEFS

Doubt can arise when the enemy tempts people to question if they're worthy, deserving and valuable — but the Bible contains the truth, she said.

And "I've relied on pointing back to the truth," she added, in her own life.

"The ways that Jesus loves us, cares for us, has a perfect plan for each one of us in our lives helped me in a season of waiting, of frustration, of letdowns — and pointed me back to truth every single time," she said.

Tebow gave birth to the couple's first child in August. The experience of watching her new baby grow since then has taught her to learn about life all over again, she said.

"It's so easy to rely on what other people might say of us, what social media might point us to … but [God's] love for us will never change."

"Tim and I have prayed over Daphne's life … that she will truly live her life according to the calling that God has for her," she said. "I want her to know that there is a perfect plan for her life and that God had a perfect calling for her."

Tebow dedicated her devotional to her daughter and wrote the book while pregnant, she said.

"Tim and I banter back and forth a lot, guessing, you know, what are the things that she might like or be interested in. But whatever that is, our prayer, really, is that she will rule and reign, not in the sense of power, but in the sense of the calling that God has specifically for her life."

She added, "I think it's so easy to rely on what other people might say of us, what social media might point us to, might tell us our worth should originate from."

Yet "[God's] love for us will never change and who He created us to be will never change."

As the 2017 Miss Universe winner, Tebow said she knows firsthand about idolizing something that is not eternal.

She cited 1 Corinthians 9.25: "Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever."

She added, "Paul tells us as believers not to chase perishable crowns. And [with] a pageant history and background myself, I physically wore a crown, but that crown is not something that lasted."

In contrast, she said, "I truly believe the impact that we get to have on other people's lives can be eternal. I hope that's something this book inspires readers to focus on."

She also referenced the "responsibility to reflect on God … the incredible God that we serve. Then we can also know fully who we've been created to be."