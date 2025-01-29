Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Trump moves to deport Hamas-sympathizing students

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

- President Donald Trump moves to deport Hamas sympathizers on college campuses

- Israeli Columbia professor wants Trump to block certain institutions from receiving federal funding

- UFC star Conor McGregor rips pro-Hamas, Hezbollah protests in Ireland

TOP STORY: President Donald Trump ordered a law enforcement crackdown on antisemitism on college campuses, including removing pro-Hamas activists with student visas from the country. Trump's directive gives all federal agencies a 60-day window to identify civil and criminal authorities available to combat antisemitism and deport anti-Jewish activists who broke any laws. "It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence," the order reads.

VIDEO: The owner of an Israeli restaurant in New York City that was defaced with antisemitic graffiti over the weekend told Fox News Digital Monday that he thinks the vandals got the "opposite of what they wished for." WATCH HERE:

PROFESSOR'S PROPOSAL: Columbia Business School associate professor Shai Davidai is calling on President Donald Trump to issue an executive order to stop institutions that hire professors who support US-designated terror organizations from receiving federal funds. "I think it’s time for the president to sign a very simple executive order: no federal funds to private institutions that hire professors who support U.S.-designated terrorist organizations," Davidai wrote on X.

FIGHTER TAKES ON ANTISEMITISM: Conor McGregor on Saturday ripped pro-Hamas and pro-Hezbollah demonstrators who raised the terrorist groups’ flags in a rally that took place in Ireland. McGregor's social media post came as Hamas released four female hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel. McGregor appeared to be enraged over the rally.

BRINGING IT TO THE UN: Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed the United Nations in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day earlier this week, saying the "moral beacon" of the U.N. had "been eroded time and again." Citing a recent report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that found 46% of the world’s 2.2 billion adults "harbor deeply entrenched antisemitic attitudes," Herzog said "antisemitism, barbarism, cruelty, and racism" thrive at the UN because "too many of the nations represented here – do not confront them, do not unanimously condemn them, and do not fight against them."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Yarden Gonen, whose sister, Romi, spent 471 days as a Hamas hostage in Gaza, thanks President Donald Trump for securing her release. "Your unwavering commitment and decisive action helped secure this deal, giving me what I had dreamed of for 15 months – seeing my sister smile again," writes Gonen.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "How is it possible that those institutions that were established in the wake of the greatest genocide in history – the Holocaust – distort the definition of ‘genocide’ in favor of one and only goal: attacking the State of Israel and the Jewish people; while embracing the despicable phenomenon of ‘reversing the Holocaust?" Israeli President Isaac Herzog, addressing the United Nations.

