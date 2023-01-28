Greg Abbott blasts Biden’s new border policy that will allegedly attract ‘even more’ illegal migrants

During an interview on "Cavuto Live," Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sounding the alarm on the Biden administration's latest border initiative that is allegedly going to be attracting "even more people" to illegally enter the United States.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: As that program goes into place, my analysis and the analysis of others, that that is actually going to increase the number of people coming across the border. The reason, because the Biden administration is basically granting parolee status to these people who are coming across the border illegally. And all that will do is to spur even more people to rush the border, thinking that they, too, will get parolee status.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL 'SPUR' MORE BORDER CROSSINGS

But to be clear, what the Biden administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law. Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process that requires any president executive branch to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. And so we, the state of Texas, we filed a lawsuit to put a stop to this program by the Biden administration because it is clearly, unequivocally against the law.