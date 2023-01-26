Gov. Greg Abbott: Biden administration will 'spur' more border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called out President Biden for how he has handled the southern border crisis on "Your World," saying he's misled the American public.

GOV. GREG ABBOTT: The average American is completely misled by the president, who I think purposefully issued misleading information to make it look to the public like there was some decrease on the border.

TEXAS REPUBLICANS DEMAND BIDEN REMIMBURSE STATE FOR BORDER EFFORTS, SEEK MEETING ON ENDING CRISIS

He's wrong for two reasons, one of which you pointed out, and that is they're talking about these four different countries. Americans need to know. There are people coming across the border from more than 140 different countries. And so, he's admitting a large number of people coming from across the entire world. Second thing is, as was reported and is a fact, and that is this time of year is the lowest time of year for border crossings.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

…

The Biden administration is basically granting parolee status to these people who are coming across the border illegally, and all that will do is to spur even more people to rush the border, thinking that they, too, will get parolee status. But to be clear, what the Biden administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law.