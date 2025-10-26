Expand / Collapse search
Gov. Gavin Newsom reveals when he'll start thinking about a potential 2028 run

California governor admits, 'I’d just be lying' if he denied the idea that he'll consider a White House bid after 2026 midterms

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Gavin Newsom says he'll give presidential run 'serious thought' after midterms

Gavin Newsom says he'll give presidential run 'serious thought' after midterms

California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed in a CBS interview on Sunday that he would give a presidential run "serious thought" after the 2026 midterm elections.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., revealed on Sunday that he would start giving a possible 2028 run "serious thought" after the 2026 midterms, during an interview with CBS.

"Is it fair to say, after the 2026 midterms, you’re going to give it serious thought?" CBS correspondent Robert Costa asked Newsom. 

The California governor responded, "Yeah, I'd be lying otherwise." 

"I’d just be lying. And I can’t do that," he added. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters after participating in a fireside chat at the California Economic Summit on Oct. 22, 2025, in Stockton. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Costa followed up and noted the governor has always said he would need a compelling reason to run for president.

"Are you moving closer to figuring out your own why and your own decision?" Costa asked.

Newsom responded by quoting Friedrich Nietzsche, "If you have a compelling why, you can endure any how."

"I think the biggest challenge for anyone who runs for any office is people see right through you if you don’t have that why. You’re doing it for the wrong reasons. And so, look, faith will determine that," Newsom added.

Gavin Newsom speaks at event

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference to kick off the Yes on 50 campaign at the state Democratic Party headquarters on Aug. 21, 2025, in Sacramento. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The liberal governor also spoke about his redistricting efforts in California and about what he said was a masculinity crisis in the country, and how he's using his podcast to highlight it.

"We also have a crisis with masculinity and men. Men are struggling. And multi-ethic, I mean, suicide rates are off the chart, dropout rates, suspension rates, loneliness, despair, deaths of despair. It’s a serious crisis what’s going on in this country. Democrats haven’t focused on that issue. And I’m very proud of the work, substantive work we’re doing in this, but I’ve also been using the podcast to highlight that," he said. 

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco on Aug. 7, 2025. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The California governor argued during an interview in September that he fears there won't be an election in 2028. 

"I fear that we will not have an election in 2028," he told late-night host Stephen Colbert. "I really mean that in the core of my soul. Unless we wake up to the code red, what’s happening in this country — we wake up soberly to how serious this moment is."

