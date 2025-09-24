Newsom has strong fear that ‘son of a b----’ Trump will suspend 2028 presidential election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday he fears President Donald Trump will try to cancel the 2028 presidential election so that he can stay in power.

During an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Newsom said Trump will not only try to rig next year's midterms but also the next White House race.

Newsom said he’s "raising awareness around how Donald Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections," and "I fear that we will not have an election in 2028."

"I really mean that in the core of my soul. Unless we wake up to the code red, what’s happening in this country — we wake up soberly to how serious this moment is," the governor told Colbert.

Before the warning, Colbert asked the governor about his efforts to push back against Trump and the GOP’s agenda while laying the groundwork for a stronger Democratic Party.

Newsom, who interviewed late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and conservative commentator Steve Bannon earlier this year, touted his attempts to reach out to the other side to engage in civil debate and learn from them.

"I think it’s important to have those civil engagements. I think it’s important to dialogue. It’s important to learn from your opponents, and it’s important to reconcile your weaknesses," he said.

The governor continued, stressing the need for Democrats to reset after their 2024 defeat.

"As a Democratic Party, we have a lot of work to do to make up for our failures in the past. We got crushed in this last election, and now we are in a position where we are struggling to communicate, we’re struggling to win back now the majority in the House of Representatives," he said.

Earlier in the interview, Newsom described the "tough time" Democrats have faced during Trump’s second term.

"A lot of anxiety, a lot of stress, a lot of folks that honestly don’t know if we’re going to get our country back, and I get it. This guy is flooding the zone. He’s dominating the narratives. Facts don’t seem to matter, and Democrats, frankly, have had a difficult time pushing back," he said.

Newsom added that many Democrats "feel this weakness that dominates our brand and our party" and noted support for his pushback against Trump.

"And I think what people appreciate is that we’re willing to fight and not only fight symbolically by having a little bit of fun but fight substantively. We have 41 lawsuits against the son of a b----. We’re pushing back, and we’re winning."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.