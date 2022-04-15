Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gov. Abbott has done more to secure the border than the entire Biden administration: Tom Homan

Biden administration should look up what Trump did on the border, Homan said

Fox News Staff
Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan reacts to migrants from Texas arriving in Washington on 'America Reports.'

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan joined "America Reports" Friday to react to Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the steps of Capitol Hill.

TOM HOMAN: Fox News is the only one covering this [border] issue. A lot of people don’t think there is a crisis on the border because the other networks are not talking about it. I’m hoping releasing migrants in D.C. will bring the attention of other network TV to cover it. So far most of the network TV is backing up Biden and not talking about the crisis on the border. I think it (bussing0 is a good move. I would rather have them released in Secretary Mayorkas's neighborhood or in Joe Biden’s neighborhood. Release them on Capitol Hill, that makes sense because Congress has not done a damn thing to secure the border. I applaud Governor Abbott. He’s done more to bring the crisis to noteworthy news than this administration has. He should be the secretary of Homeland Security. He’s done more than Mayorkas has done to secure the border.

Tom Homan: Gov. Abbott's truck inspections have been successful Video
