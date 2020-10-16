GOP senator, Biden both mispronounce 'Kamala' -- but media bash only the Republican

Journalists piled on Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., on Friday for mispronouncing the name of his colleague, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. -- even though Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden did the same thing himself, also on Friday.

Perdue, who is facing a tough reelection battle against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, spoke at a Trump rally on Friday before the arrival of the president.

The Ossoff campaign knocked Perdue, who was seen struggling to say Harris' first name.

CNN'S APRIL RYAN TO KAMALA HARRIS: IT GIVES ME 'CHILLS' THAT I COULD CALL YOU 'MADAME VP' IN JANUARY

"David Perdue is just gross. He mispronounced @KamalaHarris' name just now warming up the stage for @realDonaldTrump to score race-baiting, cheap political cheers," Ossoff communications director Miryam Lipper tweeted.

Members of the media shamed the Republican for not nailing the pronunciation of the first name of Harris, with whom he has worked for four years.

"David Perdue has served with Kamala Harris in the Senate for four years. He knows how to properly pronounce her name," Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker declared.

"Utterly shocking behavior from the former CEO of Dollar General. He should ask former Senator George Allen how this dumb racism plays," The Intercept DC bureau chief Ryan Grim tweeted.

KAMALA HARRIS ACCIDENTALLY TOUTS PLANS UNDER A 'HARRIS ADMINISTRATION' DURING VIRTUAL ROUNDTABLE

"Disgusting racist appeal from David Perdue," CNN correspondent John Harwood scolded the senator.

"I wonder what Perdue will say to Harris in their next Senate Budget Committee meeting," NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell said.

However, Perdue isn't the only one who misspoke on Friday. Harris' own running mate, Joe Biden. also mispronounced his VP's name during a campaign speech in Detroit.

Journalists, though, weren't nearly as outspoken with their criticism of the Democratic nominee.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden previously botched Harris' first name back in August when he formally announced she was joining the Democratic ticket.