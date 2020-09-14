Kamala Harris accidentally touts plans under a 'Harris administration' during virtual roundtable

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 election, raised eyebrows on Monday evening after she accidentally touted economic plans under a "Harris administration."

Speaking during a virtual roundtable with small business owners in Arizona, Harris vowed that they will have an ally in the White House with the campaign's "Build Back Better" initiative.

However, the California senator appeared to briefly suggest that she was at the top of the Democratic ticket.

"A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," she said. She quickly clarified, "The Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners."

Many on social media questioned whether Harris' misstatement was a "Freudian slip" as critics of the Biden candidacy insist that former VP is a placeholder for the liberal senator.

"Joe better hire a food taster," Richochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel quipped.

"Uh oh, Kamala. You weren't supposed to say that part out loud!!" Daily Caller's Greg Price exclaimed.

The Trump campaign quickly seized on Harris' gaffe with the Trump War Room tweeting that Biden's running mate "lets the truth slip."

President Trump and his supporters have repeatedly attacked Joe Biden as being a "Trojan Horse for the radical left" while other critics have predicted that the former VP is serving as a "placeholder" until Harris is sworn in as president.