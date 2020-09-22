CNN's April Ryan to Kamala Harris: It gives me 'chills' that I could call you 'Madame VP' in January

CNN political analyst April Ryan could barely contain her excitement during her Instagram live session with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Following the lobbing of softball questions, Ryan closed her "COVID Conversations" by showing the California senator a T-shirt she was given that read, "The Next VP Will Look Like Me."

"I can't wear it, I can't endorse, but a lot of people feel very good that history is here," Ryan told Harris. "And I'm gonna say this: For 23 years, I've been at the White House and I've seen history, I've seen the first Black president of the United States of America and I've called him 'Mr. President.' But if you come there in January, and I get to raise my- please answer my question if I raise my hand, I get to say 'Madame Vice President. Do you know that sends chills through me? And you look like me! Does that give you chills?"

Harris responded by telling Ryan that she feels a "great sense of responsibility" as potentially the first Black female vice president.

"You be well and I pray all goes well," Ryan said. "And I can't endorse, but what I say is if I can get to say 'Madame Vice President,' that's gonna send chills through me. That's all I'm gonna say!"

Ryan then urged her Instagram followers to vote, calling it an "important election" that's a matter of "life and death."

The White House correspondent for the American Urban Radio Networks previously raised eyebrows after an announcement that she was moderating a campaign event for then-Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg during the primary. She later pulled out of the event amid backlash.