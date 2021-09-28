GOP senator urges Biden to ‘stop making excuses’ on Afghan exit

In response to top military officials testifying Tuesday that they advised keeping troops in Afghanistan, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-NE, called on President Biden to "look forward" and "stop making excuses" on the "wrong" approach of the Afghan exit on "Special Report"

MILLEY, MCKENZIE SAY THEY RECOMMENDED 2,500 TROOPS STAY IN AFGHANISTAN AFTER BIDEN CLAIMS HE WAS NEVER TOLD

Deb Fischer: I respond by saying we can disagree on if we should have ever been in Afghanistan. We can disagree on the withdrawal and setting a date on that. But the American people have seen how wrong his decision is. This isn't a bold decision. It's a wrong decision on how we withdrew our troops.

I had a Nebraskan Corporal Page, who was killed in Afghanistan. He was one of the 13. This is a wrong decision by this President. And instead of trying to gloss it over and make excuses and try to spin it at a press conference, you know, why can't we look at a way forward and make right decisions in the future?

