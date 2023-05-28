Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Veterans
Published

GOP rep. accuses Biden admin of misleading veterans about VA funding: They 'flat-out lied'

'The secretary of the VA lied to the American people and to the face of veterans,' Rep. Brian Mast argued Sunday

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
close
Biden administration ‘flat-out lied’ to American people about VA funding: Rep. Brian Mast Video

Biden administration ‘flat-out lied’ to American people about VA funding: Rep. Brian Mast

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., discusses the latest news emerging from the debt ceiling negotiations as a catastrophic default loom on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’  

GOP Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., argued on "Sunday Morning Futures" that the Biden administration's Department of Veterans Affairs' claim that the Republican's debt limit bill would harm military veterans is a baseless "lie."

GOP DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM BIDEN’S VA FOR ‘BASELESS LIE’ ABOUT CUTS TO VETERANS’ PROGRAMS

REP. BRIAN MAST: One of the other positions that has been out there is the administration, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, came out and flat out lied to the American people about what we sent to the Senate a month ago. The 'Limit, Save, Grow Act,' saying that it was going to cut veterans benefits. It was going to do all these things to defense. They literally lied to the American people. 

President Biden speaks with Ray Firmani, a 101-year-old World War II veteran, during a town hall with veterans and veteran survivors in New Castle, Delaware, on December 16, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)  ( JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The secretary of the VA lied to the American people, and to the face of veterans. And you see those things in there I think in response to that, to say, no, this isn't doing something to veterans adversely. It's actually going to help veterans and this is not going to hurt national defense in any kind of way. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.