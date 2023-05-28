GOP rep. accuses Biden admin of misleading veterans about VA funding: They 'flat-out lied'

GOP Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., argued on "Sunday Morning Futures" that the Biden administration's Department of Veterans Affairs' claim that the Republican's debt limit bill would harm military veterans is a baseless "lie."

GOP DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM BIDEN’S VA FOR ‘BASELESS LIE’ ABOUT CUTS TO VETERANS’ PROGRAMS

REP. BRIAN MAST: One of the other positions that has been out there is the administration, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, came out and flat out lied to the American people about what we sent to the Senate a month ago. The 'Limit, Save, Grow Act,' saying that it was going to cut veterans benefits. It was going to do all these things to defense. They literally lied to the American people.

The secretary of the VA lied to the American people, and to the face of veterans. And you see those things in there I think in response to that, to say, no, this isn't doing something to veterans adversely. It's actually going to help veterans and this is not going to hurt national defense in any kind of way.