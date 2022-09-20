GOP lawmaker, ex-sheriff calls out Biden's border: Trump was right, 'they're not sending their best'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump has been proven correct regarding a declaration in his 2015 candidacy announcement that countries whose citizens are flooding the U.S.-Mexico border are "not sending their best," a GOP lawmaker and former Texas sheriff said Tuesday.

In June 2015, Trump – after his now-famous ride down the Trump Tower escalator in New York – focused on the illegal immigration crisis, saying the world is "laughing at [the U.S. and] at our stupidity" as the federal government refuses to enforce immigration laws.

"The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else's problems… When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems… They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," Trump said at the time – and was later blasted as a xenophobe and racist by Democrats and the media.

As President Biden's turn at managing the border descends further into crisis, Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, quoted Trump from that day and said his foresight is much needed at this time – as millions of people illegally ingress into the United States without proper federal prosecutorial response.

"Texas is inundated," said Nehls, the former sheriff of Fort Bend County outside Houston.

"We have estimates of 10,000 immigrants coming to our southern border each and every day. And they're going to complain up in Martha's Vineyard and in New York City… As a former sheriff, I'm concerned about the number of people coming through and that report on Venezuela."

He said Trump "told the American people the truth" that day in 2015, and that his words ring very true as the few interested reporters like Fox News' Bill Melugin capture images to that effect every day.

"He said that these individuals, these countries aren't going to send their best. And why do we know he was right? They're sending rapists. They're sending murderers. And the dishonest media call Donald Trump the racist. But Donald Trump was right all along," Nehls said.

Earlier Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson drew parallels between what Nicaragua and Venezuela are reportedly doing in response to Biden's open border to the 1980 Mariel Boatlift – when Cuban dictator Fidel Castro released prisoners and insane asylum patients and sent them on boats bound for Miami.

Carlson reported then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton was one of the voices condemning Cuba over the boatlift – contrasting that with the widespread acceptance from today's Democrats of the purported current version.

In that regard, Nehls added that contemporary Democrats are essentially lying about the state of the porous border, pointing to Vice President Kamala Harris' claim the boundary is "secure."

"She doesn't want to solve the problem," he said. "This is by design. They don't want to solve this crisis.. This administration puts the American people last. They put the American people last. They always have. And now the American people are going to pay for it."