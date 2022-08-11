Rep. Nehls on 'Fox & Friends': Mar-a-Lago raid is all about 'destroying Trump' before 2024 election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the judge who signed off on the Mar-a-Lago raid was a supporter of Democrats and accused the Justice Department of trying to prevent Donald Trump from being on the ballot in 2024.

FBI DIRECTOR WRAY PUSHES BACK ON THREATS FOLLOWING UNPRECEDENTED RAID ON TRUMP: 'DEPLORABLE AND DANGEROUS'

TROY NEHLS: I was in law enforcement for 30 years, eight years as a sheriff of a large county in Texas. And it just takes probable cause to execute a warrant to search someone's home. So they found a liberal judge. And obviously we know a little bit about this judge: This judge was a big supporter of Obama. So all you need is a little bit of probable cause, and you get a crazy judge to sign it. Next thing you know, they're into Mar-a-Lago, looking around, snooping around. They're doing everything they can to try to destroy this president. They do not want to see this president on the ballot on the ticket in 2024. So that's what this is all about.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: