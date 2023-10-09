GOP lawmaker calls on House to urgently reinstate Kevin McCarthy as speaker to approve Israel aid

A House Republican called for bipartisan efforts to reinstate Kevin McCarthy as House speaker amid growing concerns that a vacant speakership could result in roadblocks to aiding Israel.

"There is no greater friend of Israel than Kevin McCarthy and, in terms of American government this last year, Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House, has been the adult in the room. We've been passing the appropriations bills.," Rep. John Duarte, R-Calif., told "FOX & Friends" Monday.

"We did pass H.R. 1 to make sure America had its own energy supply. And Kevin McCarthy has been engaged in world affairs. We need Kevin McCarthy back in the speakership right now. We need to get that vote done this week."

Duarte alleged the vacant speakership may have played a role in Hamas' timing, particularly since the vote to oust McCarthy renders the chamber unable to approve new aid.

"They're going to run out of ordnance, and we're not going to be able to authorize the funding to get them the weapons and the defense they need. We have one of our strongest allies in the world under attack, and we are dilly-dallying around with a leadership struggle in the House that should never have occurred," Duarte continued.

"Kevin McCarthy should never have been ousted. He has led through some of the most bipartisan constructive legislation that's happened in the House for years, and he's an excellent speaker."

He further called on Democrats to stand in allyship with Israel and put differences aside by reinstating the former House speaker, urging that House Republicans need their help to make progress.

"Facts are much different today than they were Tuesday of last week," said Duarte.

The current top candidates vying for speaker are Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La, after McCarthy became the first House speaker to be ousted in American history.

The ouster left other House Republicans livid as the U.S.'s strongest Middle Eastern ally faces a devastating onslaught at the hands of Hamas.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., wrote on X on Saturday, "This is why you don’t remove a Speaker mid-term without cause. What an unmitigated s--- show."

McCarthy himself pointed out Saturday that the lower chamber is paralyzed until a new speaker is elected.

"There is nothing the House can do until they elect a speaker . And I don't know if that happens quickly. The speaker is part of the Gang of Eight that takes action to be able to have the briefings and others. But think about this… why would you ever remove a speaker during a term to raise a doubt around the world?" he said on "FOX News Live."

Hamas militants infiltrated Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets at residential areas and holding civilians hostage.

That same day, the Israeli Cabinet officially declared war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War of 1973. As of early Monday, at least 800 Israelis have reportedly died and thousands remain injured.

