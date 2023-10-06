Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Kevin McCarthy denies report he is considering resigning Congress after being ousted as House speaker

A news outlet reported McCarthy was considering resigning after he was removed from the speakership earlier this week

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reportedly might resign from the House of Representatives before the end of his term after being ousted as House speaker.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Fox News on Friday he is not considering resigning his congressional seat after being ousted from the speakership earlier this week.

Speaking with Fox's Bret Baier following a Politico report that he was weighing a congressional exit, McCarthy flatly said he was not leaving.

McCarthy narrowly lost a 216-210 vote on Tuesday to remove him as House speaker after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a motion to vacate the role. Gaetz had threatened to do so following a breakdown between Republican factions over efforts to prevent a government shutdown the previous week.

MATT GAETZ USES MCCARTHY OUSTER, BOOS FROM COLLEAGUES TO LAUNCH CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING PUSH

Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

McCarthy was succeeded to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a temporary replacement until the House votes on a permanent one next week.

Three names have emerged as viable replacements for McCarthy, including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.

Former President Donald Trump was floated as a replacement, and told Fox News Digital on Thursday that he was open to temporarily accepting the role in order to help bridge divides between members of the party. He later threw his support behind Jordan.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

