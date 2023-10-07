McCarthy stands by averting shutdown in light of Israel attacks: 'Think if we were shut down right now'

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is standing by his efforts to keep government, even though his actions contributed to eight members of his caucus voting booting him from the job, in light of unprecedented attacks on Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

"There is nothing the House can do until they elect a speaker, and I don't know if that happens quickly. The speaker is part of the ‘Gang of 8’ that takes action to be able to have briefing," McCarthy said during a Saturday appearance on "Fox News Live."

"But think about this: Why would you ever remove a speaker during a term to raise doubt around the world? The other thing that happens here, too, is that it's driven by only four percent within the Republican Party, driven by one person that's afraid of an ethics complaint," he continued, referencing Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz who introduced a motion to vacate the speakership.

"I don't know what's in it, but it must be very serious that Matt Gaetz is so afraid that he would put himself and his fear of what he has done over the protection of the nation."

"And for Democrats to join those eight individuals after I just moved to keep government open… could you imagine had I not done that? That our military [would] not being paid right now, that our border would be wide open.… This could shift to our country," he added.

Describing his assessment of the situation, McCarthy, who was ousted from his role as House speaker on Tuesday, said he had spoken with Israeli Knesset speaker Amir Ohana following the attacks on Israel by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

"This is different. They are telling me this is their Pearl Harbor," McCarthy said. "You've got to understand – 5,000 missiles are what are overwhelming the Iron Dome. The Iron Dome can only take so many."

McCarthy also noted the street fighting inside Israel where Hamas militants battle for control of individual neighborhoods.

"The atrocities that have happened here, the killing of children, the kidnapping of children and grandparents, and others… this is all well-planned months in advance, and this could not, Hamas could not, go forward without the approval of Iran," McCarthy said of the conflict. "They would not have the resources for the missiles, for the weaponry, without Iran applying them."

"Israel has to take care of this situation, and it won't be one or two days," he added. "This is different than anything we've seen in 50 years what is going on in Israel, and there's a reason for it."

The reason, McCarthy said, is due to a "shift in our administration to Iran," paired with the recent move by the Biden administration to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds as part of a prisoner swap deal.

Iranian backed Hamas terrorists invaded areas of southern Israel as rocket barrages launched from the Gaza Strip struck the area on Saturday, killing at least 100 Israelis in an attack the Islamist movement Hamas is taking responsibility for.

A senior Hamas military commander, Mohammad Deif, announced the start of the operation in which he called on Palestinians everywhere to attack the Israelis, saying in a broadcast on Hamas media that the group launched 5,000 rockets and calling the attack "the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth."

Local Israeli media reported that at least 100 people have been killed in the wide-ranging assault, while Gaza health officials say that 198 Palestinians have died in Israeli air strikes made in response to the Hamas attack. Hospitals are treating at least 985 wounded people, including 77 who were in critical condition, the Associated Press reported based on public statements and calls to hospitals.

The IDF announced it would mobilize its forces in response to the attacks, confirming that Hamas has taken hostages and held prisoners of war in Gaza. Israeli military forces have moved troops to the Gaza border, where gunfire has already started as the forces move towards each other, Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reported from Israel.

