GOP Latina House candidate rips Jill Biden's 'tacos' remark: 'It's a travesty'

New Mexico congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson condemned first lady Jill Biden's gaffe comparing Latinos to ‘breakfast tacos’ while appearing on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, telling host Ainsley Earhardt that being referred to in a stereotypical way was a "travesty." She also said she is running to provide a better future for her children.

ALEXIS MARTINEZ JOHNSON: Today my children have less opportunity than when I was a baby with this skyrocketing inflation. We can't buy gas to go from one side of the city to the other and groceries are just out of hand. These are the reasons why I'm running. I want to have opportunity for my children. That's what we're looking for here in New Mexico's third district, and I find it a travesty that we've been referred to in derogatory terms by First Lady Jill Biden.

