GOP Latina House candidate rips Jill Biden's 'tacos' remark: 'It's a travesty'

Alexis Martinez Johnson says Democratic Party does not support the values she grew up with

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Congressional candidate responds to Jill Biden gaffe: 'It's a travesty we would be referred to in this way'

Congressional candidate responds to Jill Biden gaffe: 'It's a travesty we would be referred to in this way'

U.S. congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson responds to Jill Biden's controversial gaffe comparing Latinos to tacos, calling the label a 'travesty.'

New Mexico congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson condemned first lady Jill Biden's gaffe comparing Latinos to ‘breakfast tacos’ while appearing on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, telling host Ainsley Earhardt that being referred to in a stereotypical way was a "travesty." She also said she is running to provide a better future for her children. 

HISPANIC JOURNALIST GROUP SCOLDS JILL BIDEN FOR ‘BREAKFAST TACOS’ REMARK: ‘DO NOT REDUCE US TO STEREOTYPES’

ALEXIS MARTINEZ JOHNSON: Today my children have less opportunity than when I was a baby with this skyrocketing inflation. We can't buy gas to go from one side of the city to the other and groceries are just out of hand. These are the reasons why I'm running. I want to have opportunity for my children. That's what we're looking for here in New Mexico's third district, and I find it a travesty that we've been referred to in derogatory terms by First Lady Jill Biden.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

New Mexico congressional candidate: 'Democratic Party doesn't support the values I grew up with' Video
