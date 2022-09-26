GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections.

The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.

"This is just the start of the future of the Republican Party. I'm excited to be a part of it," she told host Bill Hemmer.

DEMOCRATS LOSING SUPPORT FROM HISPANIC VOTERS I KEY NEVADA RACES, NEW POLL SHOWS

De La Cruz said she is confident in her chances to win in her upcoming election in Texas' 15th congressional district because she is "representing the true values of South Texas." She went on to say that the "far left has moved so far away from the core values of Hispanics."

"This Latinx garbage that they're forcing down our throat. Look at politics here in South Texas. They don't even know what Latinx is," De La Cruz argued.

"They're taking away our heritage. They've taken for granted our vote and Hispanics in South Texas are walking away from the party by the thousands."

Three Hispanic Republican women running for Congress in South Texas are entering the final weeks leading up to the November midterm elections swinging hard at the Democratic Party, claiming the left has taken advantage of the Latino community.

During a recent trip to the U.S. Southern border just outside McAllen, Texas, Rep. Mayra Flores, who is running for re-election in the state's 34th Congressional District, as well as Republican nominees Cassy Garcia, from the 28th Congressional District, and Monica De La Cruz, from the 15th Congressional District, spoke with Fox News Digital about just how far they feel Democrats have left Hispanics behind.

De La Cruz accused President Biden's administration of not caring about communities along the southern border, most of which are largely Hispanic, because of their insistence that there is no ongoing migrant crisis despite the massive, overwhelming number of people crossing into the U.S. from Mexico each month.

"The Republican Party is the party of opportunity, and the reason why I'm running for Congress is to defend faith, family, and freedom. We are pro-God, we are pro-family, we are pro-country. The Democrats have left the Hispanic community. That's why we're going to see more Democrats vote Republican come this November," she told Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report