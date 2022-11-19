GOP AGs moving forward with lawsuit targeting FBI, top Biden officials for allegedly colluding with Big Tech

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was awarded a major gain in his lawsuit between a coalition of GOP attorneys general against the FBI and top Biden officials.

A motion requesting depositions was granted, giving a green light to proceed with depositions of top Biden administration officials regarding alleged collusion with Big Tech over free speech.

The lawsuit, STATE OF MISSOURI ET AL VERSUS JOSEPH R BIDEN JR ET AL, was filed May 5, 2022. On Oct. 21, 2022, the motion was granted for depositions of top Biden officials under oath.

Schmitt, a U.S. senator-elect, shared details of the lawsuit on Saturday's "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," which includes several Biden officials being targeted.

According to Schmitt, the lawsuit alleges that the Biden administration coordinated and colluded with social media companies to censor speech, essentially outsourcing something to Big Tech that they can't do themselves.

Schmitt claimed they've uncovered a vast censorship enterprise that goes to the highest levels of government.

"Here's what we know so far," he said. "First of all, during COVID, we know that high-ranking Facebook officials were text messaging the surgeon general of the United States saying, 'Hey, we took that down, what more can we do?' We also know that there was a special portal created for Big Tech with the government to take down people and, you know, have them deplatformed."

He told Bongino they are aware of "weekly censorship meetings."

Schmitt claimed that they know at least one high-ranking FBI official was working with the Big Tech companies to talk about censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"He was on a podcast talking about this himself," Schmitt said. "Joe Rogan, you know, had Zuckerberg on and kind of alluded to this anyway."

Schmitt further revealed they'll be taking depositions from prominent Biden administration officials including NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Schmitt told Bongino that this should not be happening in the United States and they are proceeding with depositions.

"It's important to take a step back and recognize that the First Amendment protects our fundamental, God-given right to express ourselves, right to state an opinion, even if somebody doesn't like it," Schmitt said. "That's what the First Amendment's all about."