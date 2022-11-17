Air Force, FBI reportedly raid homes of Area 51 website owner: 'I have no choice but to take legal action'

U.S. Air Force and FBI authorities have reportedly raided homes in Nevada belonging to a man who runs a website that posts information about the top-secret Area 51 military base, which has long been rumored to house evidence of extraterrestrial life.

The agents raided two homes belonging to Joerg Arnu, who runs the Area-51 themed website Dreamland Resort.com, in two different Nevada counties earlier this month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday .

"This is an open and ongoing law enforcement investigation between the Las Vegas FBI and Air Force OSI," Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, spokesman for Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, said in a statement to the outlet.

Arnu started Dreamland Resort in 1999 and the site features YouTube video of drone footage from over and around Area 51, satellite images of the base, discussion forums, and articles on various rumored top-secret projects involving UFOs. The site also features photos of "super secret" aircraft being developed by the military.

It is unclear what specific crimes are being investigated. The FBI and Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but Arnu told the outlet that he believes the raids are an attempt to "silence the Area 51 research community."

Arnu says his homes were raided "without warning" by "15-20 agents in full riot gear" and that he and his girlfriend, who were present at the Las Vegas home, were "detained and treated in the most disrespectful way."

"My girlfriend was led out into the street barefoot and only in her underwear in full view of the neighbors," Arnu said. "I was led outside, handcuffed and only in a T-shirt and sweats in sub-freezing temperatures."

Arnu said that agents told him that the investigation was "related to images posted on my Area 51 website."

According to Arnu, agents took all of his phones, laptops, hard drives, cameras and drones, which he says contained all of his financial and medical records. Arnu added that the damage to his home during the raid and value of the seized equipment is roughly $25,000.

"At this point, I have no choice but to take legal action to try and get my equipment back and to seek reimbursement for the damage," he said.

Arnu said he took some material down from his site to defuse the situation but insists all his posts were "legally obtained and legal to publish."