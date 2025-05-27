Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Gold Star son who hugged Trump at Arlington still dreams of becoming a Marine like his father

Christian Jacobs continues Memorial Day tradition of honoring his late father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Gold Star teenager reflects on meeting Trump, honoring his late father Video

Gold Star teenager reflects on meeting Trump, honoring his late father

Gold Star son Christian Jacobs and his mother Brittany discuss their 2017 meeting with President Donald Trump at Arlington Cemetery and more on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Christian Jacobs wanted to be a Marine ever since he was a little boy – a dream inspired by the memory of his late father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, who died during a training accident in California in 2011.

Eight years after donning a pint-sized U.S. Marine uniform and hugging President Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in 2017, the Gold Star son is reflecting on what that moment meant to him.

"I thought it was really cool that I got to meet him," Christian, now 14 years old, told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

TRUMP HONORS FALLEN AMERICAN HEROES, PRAISES GOD IN MEMORIAL DAY ADDRESS: 'GREAT, GREAT WARRIORS'

Trump and gold star boy

Trump and 6-year-old Christian Jacobs hug during a visit to Arlington National Cemetery in 2017. Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs was killed in a training accident in 2011, when Christian was only eight months old. (DVIS/US Department of Defense)

"I didn't think of it like I would now. I thought it was just some person, but now I think of that as so much more." 

Christian and his mom Brittany have kept the tradition of making a pilgrimage to the hallowed grounds every Memorial Day to honor the late sergeant. This year, they crossed paths with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who interviewed them on "Fox & Friends" in 2017 after 6-year-old Christian's meeting with Trump.

Hegseth even snapped a photo with Christian  – now visibly older – still honoring his father's memory with the same pride. 

MARINE INJURED IN ABBEY GATE BOMBING PRAISES TRUMP FOR NOT FORGETTING FAMILIES AFTER US NABS SUSPECT

Christian and Brittany Jacobs

Christian and Brittany Jacobs joined "Fox & Friends" to reflect on late Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs' legacy. (Fox & Friends)

Some U.S. Marines also welcomed Christian and told him more about his father, helping piece together an image of what he meant to those he knew.

"He loves getting to talk about his father to people, and he enjoys hearing about his dad," Brittany told guest host Charlie Hurt. 

"And yesterday there were Marines at Arlington who got to tell him about his daddy and give him some pictures, so that was nice. For him, I'm sure that was comforting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for what he wants to be when he "grows up," Christian's answer is the same.

"I still want to be a Marine," he said, explaining that three generations on his father's side have proudly worn the uniform, and he wants to follow in their footsteps. 

Gold Star mother praises Trump's West Point commencement speech: He is correct Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.