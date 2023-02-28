Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

'I'm going to stick to God:' Hearing erupts as Rep. Bishop condemns Democrats' 'modern view' of religion

Republican Rep. Dan Bishop invoked the Declaration of Independence, which some Democrats appeared to reject

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
GOP Congressman calls out Woke Left: 'I'm not gonna yield!' Video

GOP Congressman calls out Woke Left: 'I'm not gonna yield!'

Rep. Dan Bishop defended Catholics and argued that Democrats have weaponized law enforcement agencies against religious Americans during a House Judiciary Hearing Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Committee erupted Tuesday when Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., quoted the Declaration of Independence while discussing religion and God-given rights. 

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," Bishop recited. 

"Not to Mr. Cohen," Bishop said and someone responded, "Nope!"

Bishop criticized Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., and the Democratic Party for their "modern view" that it's not about God or tracing rights to the existence of God, which they believe to be "passé."

"I'm certain that this country succeeds because of a beneficent and forgiving and caring God," Bishop continued. 

COLLEGE STUDENTS URGE OTHERS TO TAKE PRIDE IN FAITH, DITCH SOCIAL MEDIA FOR GOD: ‘COOL TO BE A CHRISTIAN’

A Democratic congressman interrupted him to ask if he would yield for a question. 

"Look I'd be defensive, too," Bishop said. "I've tried to intercede, I'm into going to yield! I'm not going to yield!" he said while being interrupted. "I'm not going to yield because I'm going to make this statement really clear so that even Democrats can get it."

"You do what you want to, you reject God if you want to, you tell Americans that if they embrace God you're going to persecute them with the FBI if you want to," he added. 

TEXAS MEGACHURCH VOTES TO LEAVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AS MAINLINE DENOMINATION FRACTURES OVER LGBT ISSUES

  • North Carolina Republican Dan Bishop
    Image 1 of 2

     Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) listens during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Dan Bishop answers a question during a debate among Republican candidates for the 9th congressional district in Monroe, N.C. Bishop on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.  (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

"Oh, God," someone is heard to say in a microphone. 

"You go get ‘em, call ’em White supremacists, why don't you," Bishop said. "Let's set everybody against one another as enemies based on whatever thing that you can dream up to do."

"You do that, I'm going to stick to God, I'm going to cling to God like Barack Obama talked about, you do you," he added. 

A few moments later, amid crosstalk one member on a microphone said, "How about clinging to the truth?"

‘JESUS REVOLUTION’ PERFORMS MIRACLES AT THE BOX OFFICE, RECEIVES RAVE REVIEWS FROM AUDIENCE

Bishop later tweeted the exchange where he furthered his argument that the rights of Americans come from God, not the government. 

"Democrats seem to believe that rights come from the government, not from God," Bishop tweeted along with a video of the exchange. "They demonize and attack Americans of faith. I'm sticking with our founders - all men are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights. Not endowed by the government."

