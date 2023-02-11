FBI labeling Catholics as possible violent extremists is an excuse to oppress 'political enemies': Evita Duffy

Attorneys general are demanding answers from the FBI and DOJ, saying the agencies' internal memo labeled Catholics as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.

In a letter to the FBI previously obtained by Fox News Digital, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and GOP attorneys urged the department to "desist from investigating and surveilling Americans who have done nothing more than exercise their natural and constitutional right to practice their religion."

The Chicago Thinker managing editor — who is also the daughter of co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy — Evita Duffy joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to break down the FBI's alleged reasoning for targeting Catholics.

"Traditional Catholic is the type of liturgy you prefer, which means the Latin mass. These are people that enjoy Latin mass," she said. "They are very law-abiding citizens, very devout. Often they homeschool their kids. These are not terrorists at all, in fact, White supremacy is antithetical to everything the Catholic Church teaches, especially what a traditional Catholic would adhere to."

"And also, the Catholic Church is very multiracial, multicultural. Catholic means universal, and 40% of Catholics in America are Hispanic, and they tend to be the more traditional ones."

Following the release of the leaked memo, the FBI retracted its statement, saying it is no longer infiltrating the Catholic community, co-host Rachel Campos Duffy said, asking: "Do you buy that?"

"No. This whole investigation is a pretext to persecute the political enemies of the left, and it's a testimony to just how corrupt the FBI has become," Evita Duffy said. "They labeled traditional Catholics racist, White supremacist and violent, but didn't explain at all how they were racist or violent and instead only cited thought crimes for Catholics — their stance on LGBTQ issues and on abortion."

"This is not the job of the FBI. It was a completely botched investigation. If you look at the sources in the document, they only cite left-wing sources. You have the Salon, the Atlantic," she continued. "It was botched from the start and a pretext to persecute political enemies of the left."



The FBI provided a statement to Fox News Digital:



"While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, this particular field office product - disseminated only within the FBI - regarding racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism does not meet the exacting standards of the FBI. Upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document. The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity."

Brianna Herlihy and Kelly Laco contributed to this report.