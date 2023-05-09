Glenn Greenwald’s husband, Brazilian politician David Miranda, dead at 37

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald announced that his husband David Miranda, a Brazilian politician who fought for underrepresented communities, died Tuesday at age 37.

"It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing away of my husband, @DavidMirandaRio. He would have turned 38 tomorrow," Greenwald tweeted. "His death, early this morning, came after a 9-month battle in ICU. He died in full peace, surrounded by our children and family and friends."

Miranda was a member of the Brazilian congress. He replaced Jean Wyllys, who left the country after receiving death threats, in 2019. Greenwald, who previously wrote his husband was hospitalized with a "life-threatening illness… from a suddenly inflamed and infected abdominal region that quickly spread via his blood to multiple organs," honored Miranda with a moving series of tweets and photographs.

"David's life was extraordinary in all ways. His mother died when he was 5, leaving him an orphan in Jacarezinho. But a beautiful and compassionate neighbor, Dona Eliane, took him in despite 4 children of her own and deep poverty, became his mom, gave him a chance for a life," he wrote.

"That gave David the chance to live his full potential in a society that often suffocates it. He was key to the Snowden story, became the first gay man elected to Rio's City Council, then federal Congress at 32. He inspired so many with his biography, passion, and force of life," Greenwald continued. "Because of how David grew up, there were always many assumptions made by those who didn't know him."

Greenwald added, "Anyone who did will tell you there was nobody with a stronger will or life force."

Greenwald said his husband was proud that he "was named by TIME our Next Generation's Leaders," and provided a link to the 2019 feature about Miranda standing up to the far-right government in Brazil as a gay Black man.

"His life changed, he says, one day in 2005, when he was playing volleyball on Ipanema beach and accidentally knocked over an American tourist’s drink. That tourist was attorney Glenn Greenwald, better known today for his journalism. Miranda and Greenwald got to talking, fell in love and moved in together after just five days," TIME wrote.

Greenwald wrote that being a father gave Miranda "the greatest pride and purpose" in life.

"He was the most dedicated and loving parent. He taught me how to be a father. And our truly exceptional boys - with their own difficult start to live - is his greatest legacy," Greenwald wrote.

Miranda first arrived at the hospital in August and was told "there was little chance he'd survive the week," according to Greenwald.

"I heard the same 3 times since," Greenwald continued. "He refused, in classic David style. The last 4 months gave our family the most beautiful moments together."

Greenwald added: "David was singular: the strongest, most passionate, most compassionate man I've known. Nobody had a bad word for him. I can't describe the loss and pain. I'll do my best to honor his legacy: our children and our NGOs. And I know so many will celebrate him and his impact."

