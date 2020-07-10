Giuliani hammers 'stupid,' 'communist' de Blasio, says Black Lives Matter 'is not a benign organization'

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani bashed the current mayor, Bill de Blasio, on "Hannity" Friday, saying the incumbent's policies have undone the progress the city made under Giuliani and his successor Michael Bloomberg.

Giuliani particularly criticized de Blasio for commissioning artists to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower, as well as showing indulgence toward Black Lives Matter protests at a time when other major events in the city have been canceled.

"I thought he was the worst mayor in the history of the city, now he will have written that like a headline in history," Giuliani told host Jason Chaffetz. "Just think of the contradiction. I mean, everybody else can't march. We have to wear masks. We have to separate ourselves. But if you are protesting, you can stand together, you can spit in each other's face, you can hug and squeeze and you're not going to get COVID-19."

"Black Lives Matter," Giuliani continued, "is an organization run by three Marxists and financed by a convicted terrorist -- who I happened to have convicted, who got 58 years in jail and got a corrupt pardon from Bill Clinton," he said.

"This is not a benign organization," the former mayor added. "I can't say yet that we can prove it's a terrorist organization. It's certainly a violent organization, and I believe in the course of time it will be shown to be a terrorist organization."

Giuliani also criticized de Blasio for denigrating the NYPD and slashing their funding in recent weeks, before returning to the topic of the mural in front of Trump Tower.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He's putting 'Black Lives Matter' in front of the president's personal residence," he mused. "The president he wants to ... help bail out New York -- [he] not only is a communist but is a stupid one."