Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

John Fetterman
Published

Gisele Fetterman's advice for disagreeing with a husband: 'Just, like, ignore him while he's speaking'

Gisele Fetterman's comments resurfaced from a December 2022 interview

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
We haven’t heard from John Fetterman in weeks: Jesse Watters. Video

We haven’t heard from John Fetterman in weeks: Jesse Watters.

Jesse Watters discusses how John Fetterman has been unable to do his job and how the best candidates used to run for office on ’Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetteman, said that her advice to married women communicating with their husbands it to "ignore him when he’s speaking."

"You just have to be really confident in your truth," she said of dealing with people who disagree with you, and offered similar advice to married women. "Then you just, like, ignore him when he’s speaking." 

Gisele Fetterman spoke to the Los Angeles Blade in December, but the former Pennsylvania second lady's comments resurfaced on social media this week.

MYSTERY SWIRLS AS FETTERMAN CO-SPONSORS LEGISLATION WHILE HOSPITALIZED FOR DEPRESSION: ‘VERY UNUSUAL’

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Democrat Senator John Fetterman.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Democrat Senator John Fetterman. (Tom Williams)

The Blade reported that Gisele Fetterman's marriage with the senator "operates with the unspoken understanding that Gisele is always right when there are differences of opinion."

The interview also detailed the Fetterman's involvement in the LGBTQ community and when the now-senator officiated weddings for several same-sex couples.

WE HAVEN'T HEARD FROM JOHN FETTERMAN IN WEEKS: JESSE WATTERS

"I consider myself a member of the community," Gisele Fetterman, who identifies as bisexual, told the outlet. 

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and wife Gisele arrive to vote in Braddock, PA, on Nov. 8.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and wife Gisele arrive to vote in Braddock, PA, on Nov. 8. (Gene J. Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After only a few weeks in the senate, Sen. Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded, then a week later checked himself into a D.C. hospital, where he is currently being treated for clinical depression.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May while campaigning for the U.S Senate, and still experiences auditory processing issues months into his recovery.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics