Gisele Fetterman's advice for disagreeing with a husband: 'Just, like, ignore him while he's speaking'

Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetteman, said that her advice to married women communicating with their husbands it to "ignore him when he’s speaking."

"You just have to be really confident in your truth," she said of dealing with people who disagree with you, and offered similar advice to married women. "Then you just, like, ignore him when he’s speaking."

Gisele Fetterman spoke to the Los Angeles Blade in December, but the former Pennsylvania second lady's comments resurfaced on social media this week.

The Blade reported that Gisele Fetterman's marriage with the senator "operates with the unspoken understanding that Gisele is always right when there are differences of opinion."

The interview also detailed the Fetterman's involvement in the LGBTQ community and when the now-senator officiated weddings for several same-sex couples.

"I consider myself a member of the community," Gisele Fetterman, who identifies as bisexual, told the outlet.

After only a few weeks in the senate, Sen. Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded, then a week later checked himself into a D.C. hospital, where he is currently being treated for clinical depression.

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May while campaigning for the U.S Senate, and still experiences auditory processing issues months into his recovery.