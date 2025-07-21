Gisele Fetterman admits she 'wouldn't be supportive' of her husband John running for higher office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX– Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, admitted in a new interview she wouldn't support the idea of her husband running for president.

In an excerpt obtained by Fox News Digital, Fetterman was asked if her husband had "any ambitions to run for president," during an appearance on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" on 2WAY.

"That's a question for him," Fetterman told McCain. "But, I certainly wouldn't be supportive of that."

McCain also asked Gisele if she had any interest in running for office herself, after media reports during her husband's senatorial campaign suggested she was the "de facto candidate" after he suffered a stroke on the campaign trail in 2022.

Fetterman denied she had any interest in running for office, telling McCain she would "never" consider it during the interview, which will air in full on Wednesday.

"Why do you think people always want to put that on you?" McCain asked.

Fetterman was baffled by media reports speculating over her political ambitions.

"It was so bizarre. I remember it was like I was, I was carving to be the sender," Fetterman remarked, guessing that the media focus on her was just for "clicks."

McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, added she had no interest herself in running for office.

"I have never told anyone in my entire life that I would run for office or had any desire to," Fetterman added. "You couldn't pay me to run for office. But that was the running news for months."

"It's so strange," she went on. "I feel for really famous people like celebrities, because I think of all the things I've read about them, I don't believe anything now because it's probably not true either."

Sen. Fetterman's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

McCain’s interview with Gisele Fetterman airs on Wednesday at noon ET on 2WAY’s "Citizen McCain." Fetterman also answered questions from the 2WAY audience in the interview, which also delved into her views on the media and protecting her family.

John Fetterman won a fiercely contested Senate seat in the swing state of Pennsylvania in 2022, but he has irked his party at times since taking office for some of his stances, particularly his steadfast support for Israel and on illegal immigration.

Earlier this year, a New York Magazine expose revealed alleged tensions between Fetterman and his wife over his backing of Israel and its war in Gaza. The report claimed Gisele confronted her husband about Israel "bombing refugee camps" and went to staffers with her concerns about his health.

Sen. Fetterman was hospitalized for depression after his stroke in 2023, and reports have emerged from his staffers describing erratic behavior behind the scenes since he took office. He dismissed the NY Mag story as a "hit piece" at the time.