Ginsburg, Scalia deaths covered differently by Washington Post, critics say

The Washington Post was slammed by conservatives for covering the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg differently than the way the passing of late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia was handled.

"Unreal. The most frustrating thing for me is that voters on the left are blind to this clear media bias. They deny it exists,” one critic responded.

Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic pancreatic cancer, setting off nationwide disagreement about when her seat should be filled. The “Democracy Dies in Darkness” paper honored RBG with a large front-page photo headline, “A pioneer devoted to equality,” but critics noticed a clear difference from the way Justice Scalia’s death was covered four years ago.

The front page on Feb. 14, 2016, featured a significantly smaller photo of the late justice with the critical headline, “Supreme Court conservative dismayed liberals.”

The two covers were shared together on Twitter, allowing users to quickly spot the different tones the Post took when covering the deaths of the legendary justices.

“This is ALL you need to know about the mainstream media,” one critic responded.

“The simplest demonstration of media bias. Our heroes are their compelling villains. Our impressive foes are their saints,” author Tim Carney added.

Many others took to Twitter and slammed the Post:

While the Post didn’t cover the deaths equally, Ginsburg and Scalia had a famously close relationship.

"They held very strong, very different views. They wrote opinions that disagreed with each other's opinions – and they didn't pull any punches in those opinions – but they never let those strong, deeply held beliefs get in the way of their friendship," Chris Scalia said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"They didn't compromise those beliefs for each other, but they didn't let it disrupt their relationship," Scalia said of his conservative father and the liberal Ginsburg.

Scalia shared a story about the humor the justices shared, noting it was one of the reasons they got along so well: "They cracked each other up.

"Justice Ginsburg ... said that when ... they used to be on a court together before the Supreme Court, and they sat next to each other, my dad used to whisper jokes to her. She would have to pinch herself so that she didn't audibly laugh and kind of disrupt the courtroom," he said.

Fox News’ Bill Mears and Caleb Parke contributed to this report.