Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left's 'weird' policies

Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted to former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party, calling her an "independent maverick" who has "spoken her own mind." Gingrich reacted to her announcement on "Fox & Friends," warning the "weird" politics of the Democratic Party are prompting a "huge drift" in favor of Republicans ahead of November.

NEWT GINGRICH: I think Tulsi is somebody who has always spoken her own mind. She's always been sort of an independent maverick. And I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party. We saw the same thing happen in a slightly different way in Philadelphia last week, where the former deputy mayor, a Democrat, endorsed Dr. Oz for the U.S. Senate and said that John Fetterman is just so crazy on crime and so pro-criminal, he couldn't be for him. So I think you're seeing this drift, and we've certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they're driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party.