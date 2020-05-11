Newt Gingrich torches Pelosi, Biden for 'mystifying' views favoring Communist China

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s rhetoric has been “very favorable” to the Chinese communist party.

“It is very hard to understand why the Democratic Party is increasingly pro-Communist Chinese Party,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

ARI FLEISCHER WARNS 'DAY OF RECKONING IS COMING' AS CALIFORNIA BORROWS FROM FEDS FOR UNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS

"And you have in Speaker Pelosi a bitter hard partisan who was so far to the left that she was in Chinatown encouraging people to ignore all of this a couple of weeks ago," Gingrich said.

“It is really mystifying [in] why they are going down this road when it is so obvious to virtually everybody else in the world, that in fact, it is the Chinese Communist dictatorship which has caused this enormous level of pain literally to the entire planet."

Meanwhile, House Republicans on May 7th launched a “China Task Force” to coordinate a strategy against the geopolitical threat from Beijing — coming amid global scrutiny over China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the group during a press conference.

The Washington Post, which first reported on the move, said that the group will be a clearinghouse to set priorities, gather information and coordinate approaches to the threat coming from China, including dealing with legislation.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

The group will look at China's influence in the U.S., its efforts to take over international organizations, supply chains and more, along with China's role in the initial outbreak of the coronavirus.

While Democrats and Republicans have been united in seeing the coronavirus threat as an urgent challenge needed to be dealt with, and have passed a series of major bills to deal with the crisis, Republicans have placed an emphasis on the Chinese origins of the virus.

The Post reported that Democrats abandoned the new project in February, leaving Republicans to launch it alone. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, will serve as chairman, while members will include Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Elise Stefanik, R-NY.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy told the Post that Democrats were still welcome to join the project if they wished.

The U.S. is currently investigating how the virus initially spread and if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan, China, or the result of transmission at a wet market.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.