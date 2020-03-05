Newt Gingrich: Will Bernie break the Dems' 'agreement' and bring up Hunter Biden?

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wonders whether Sen. Bernie Sanders will bring up Joe Biden’s son's dealings with Ukraine and other allegations of corruption.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how Bernie takes on Biden,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday.

"There’s a general agreement in the Democratic Party that you’re not allowed to talk about Hunter Biden, you’re not allowed to talk about money from Ukraine or money from China."

Gingrich said that Biden has been protected by the news media and his “fellow candidates” in the Democratic primary race, with none bringing up the issue of Hunter Biden's financial dealings in Ukraine.

Burisma Holdings was thrust into the media limelight last year, as Democrats impeached President Trump for requesting that Ukraine investigate the matter.

Hunter Biden joined the board after being discharged from the Navy Reserve for drug use, at a time when Burisma was engulfed in corruption investigation woes, and at a time when his father Joe Biden as vice president was leading the Obama administration’s effort to curb Ukraine’s endemic corruption. He stepped down in April when Biden announced his 2020 presidential aspirations, but his position earned him upwards of $50,000 a month.

Gingrich suggested that while attacking Biden head-on would be the optimal way to defeat him, he does not think it’s Sanders’s instincts to do that.

“Eventually we’ll see whether Sanders will go down that route," Gingrich said.

Gingrich said that Sanders’s will likely attempt to brand Biden as a representative of the “corporate Democratic Party” and the “insider party.”

Fox News' Hollie McKay contributed to this report.